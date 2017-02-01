Talks sought as 'important' new breas...

Talks sought as 'important' new breast cancer drug not approved for NHS use

A new drug described as one of the most important advances in treating breast cancer in the past 20 years will not be approved on the NHS, draft guidance says. The Institute of Cancer Research condemned the move by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence , calling for urgent discussions to reduce the price of Ibrance .

Chicago, IL

