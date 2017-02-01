Talks sought as 'important' new breast cancer drug not approved for NHS use
A new drug described as one of the most important advances in treating breast cancer in the past 20 years will not be approved on the NHS, draft guidance says. The Institute of Cancer Research condemned the move by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence , calling for urgent discussions to reduce the price of Ibrance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|kirton
|142
|Cuomo offers to help Iranian infant who can't g...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|3 hr
|Nina
|85
|real thought-broadcasting
|3 hr
|corta
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Jemmab
|7,106
|Best Pharmacy To Purchase Generics Best Place T...
|8 hr
|DeanDaw
|3
|i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|acs_mps
|49
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC