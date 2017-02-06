Successful aging: When to put the brakes on drivers affected by dementia
Q The spouses of two of my friends have Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, they continue to drive despite dents in their cars and periodically getting lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philip Morris Int'l CEO: Tobacco not hard to quit (May '11)
|8 hr
|wikiooz
|19
|Inoculate vaccination commission from fake science
|12 hr
|Lies and Vaccines
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|12 hr
|Dog Slaves
|4
|Adopt Us for Feb. 5
|12 hr
|GOOD CAT DEAD CAT
|1
|Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer...
|12 hr
|Vaccines and Cancer
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Starberry
|7,110
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|15 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC