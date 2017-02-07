Stomach bug, the flu? Several Tenness...

Stomach bug, the flu? Several Tennessee school systems shut

Several school systems around Tennessee have temporarily closed because a number of students and teachers have come down with the flu or a stomach bug. Tennessee Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Walker says officials are not aware of any illness outbreaks, but cautions it is still flu season.

