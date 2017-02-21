Southwestern Ontario teacher denies anti-vaccine allegations at hearing
A southwestern Ontario teacher says he did nothing wrong when he spoke to a nurse and students about vaccinations being administered at his high school. Timothy C. Sullivan told a disciplinary hearing at the Ontario College of Teachers on Tuesday that he warned students about the risks associated with vaccines on March 9, 2015.
