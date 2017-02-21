Smoking - should be banned in NHS buildings and grounds'
There are 2 comments on the Wimbledon Guardian story from 19 hrs ago, titled Smoking - should be banned in NHS buildings and grounds'. In it, Wimbledon Guardian reports that:
Public Health England is campaigning for a "tobacco-free NHS" with more support on quitting offered to patients, visitors and staff. We want to see a #TobaccoFreeNHS - Read our blog to see why our Chief Exec Duncan Selbie wrote to every NHS Trust https://t.co/7QdARU9wzG Duncan Selbie, chief executive of PHE, said he wants every hospital's buildings and grounds to be completely smoke free.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Cigarettes should not be made or sold. Nothing but poison.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
It will never happen because politicians love other people's money. What would they tax to make up for the lost revenue? They would have to tax another consumer product at 100%+.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Human
|139
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|4 hr
|Ruth
|4,741
|Healthy turnout at ACA protest
|4 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|50
|Ottawa wants to ban smoking in apartments or co...
|8 hr
|Opinions R Like
|4
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|Keith
|149
|Swedish politician: officials should have sex i...
|10 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|5
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|098765dmh
|7,140
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC