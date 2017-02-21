Smoking - should be banned in NHS bui...

Smoking - should be banned in NHS buildings and grounds'

There are 2 comments on the Wimbledon Guardian story from 19 hrs ago, titled Smoking - should be banned in NHS buildings and grounds'. In it, Wimbledon Guardian reports that:

Public Health England is campaigning for a "tobacco-free NHS" with more support on quitting offered to patients, visitors and staff. We want to see a #TobaccoFreeNHS - Read our blog to see why our Chief Exec Duncan Selbie wrote to every NHS Trust https://t.co/7QdARU9wzG Duncan Selbie, chief executive of PHE, said he wants every hospital's buildings and grounds to be completely smoke free.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
cough cough hack OMG

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
Cigarettes should not be made or sold. Nothing but poison.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Say What

Anderson, IN

#2 13 hrs ago
cough cough hack OMG wrote:
Cigarettes should not be made or sold. Nothing but poison.
It will never happen because politicians love other people's money. What would they tax to make up for the lost revenue? They would have to tax another consumer product at 100%+.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 1 hr Human 139
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 4 hr Ruth 4,741
News Healthy turnout at ACA protest 4 hr Cops are Degenerates 4
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 5 hr ThomasA 50
News Ottawa wants to ban smoking in apartments or co... 8 hr Opinions R Like 4
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 10 hr Keith 149
News Swedish politician: officials should have sex i... 10 hr Marco R s Secret ... 5
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 12 hr 098765dmh 7,140
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC