Senate panel introduces new school vaccine opt-out bill
There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from 15 hrs ago, titled Senate panel introduces new school vaccine opt-out bill. In it, The Progress reports that:
An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would allow parents simply to write a letter excusing their children from vaccines rather than fill out a governmental form. The Times-News reports that the state currently allows parents enrolling their children into school to opt out of vaccinations for medical, religious or philosophical reasons if they fill out a form.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
Freedom of Choice....as it should be.
