Senate panel introduces new school vaccine opt-out bill

An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would allow parents simply to write a letter excusing their children from vaccines rather than fill out a governmental form. The Times-News reports that the state currently allows parents enrolling their children into school to opt out of vaccinations for medical, religious or philosophical reasons if they fill out a form.

freedomOFchoice

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
Freedom of Choice....as it should be.
Chicago, IL

