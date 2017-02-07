There are on the The Progress story from 15 hrs ago, titled Senate panel introduces new school vaccine opt-out bill. In it, The Progress reports that:

An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would allow parents simply to write a letter excusing their children from vaccines rather than fill out a governmental form. The Times-News reports that the state currently allows parents enrolling their children into school to opt out of vaccinations for medical, religious or philosophical reasons if they fill out a form.

