There are on the Wirral Globe story from 15 hrs ago, titled Scientists pinpoint blood sugar-Alzheimer's - tipping point'. In it, Wirral Globe reports that:

Research from the University of Bath found excess glucose damages a vital enzyme involved with inflammation response to the early stage of the disease. Diabetes patients have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's, where abnormal proteins aggregate to form plaque and tangles in the brain.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wirral Globe.