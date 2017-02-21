Scientists pinpoint blood sugar-Alzhe...

Scientists pinpoint blood sugar-Alzheimer's - tipping point'

There are 1 comment on the Wirral Globe story from 15 hrs ago, titled Scientists pinpoint blood sugar-Alzheimer's - tipping point'.

Research from the University of Bath found excess glucose damages a vital enzyme involved with inflammation response to the early stage of the disease. Diabetes patients have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's, where abnormal proteins aggregate to form plaque and tangles in the brain.

Gut Flora

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 7 hrs ago
www.nature.com/articles/srep41802#abstract (gut flora and alzheimers)
