Schizophrenia: What the experts say as Greyhound bus beheader wins release

A man who was in the throws of a psychotic episode when he beheaded a fellow Greyhound bus passenger has received an absolute discharge from the Criminal Code Review Board. The move means Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, is no longer subject to any monitoring.

