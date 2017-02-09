Scarlett Johansson, post breakup, resurfaces for a gala

Scarlett Johansson attends amfAR's Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. Scarlett Johansson attends amfAR's Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.