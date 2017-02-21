Rise in premiums lays bare 2 Americas on health care
In this photo taken Feb 9, 2017, Mike Schwarz, sole proprietor of Mike Schwarz Photography, poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla. Schwarz is a self-employed business owner who buys his own health insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Say What
|28
|Anti aging face serum from magic potions beauty...
|5 hr
|Vanessa
|1
|Best Whitening Toner For Face
|6 hr
|Bernadette
|1
|Most Effective Skin Whitening soap can be purch...
|6 hr
|Samuel
|1
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|6 hr
|Fed up
|14
|BeauOxiwhite Skin Whitening Pills?
|6 hr
|Resty
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|Vanessaramos
|7,135
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Tue
|Allemanmom
|263
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Sandra
|148
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC