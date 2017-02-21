Report warns of state money fallout f...

Report warns of state money fallout from health law repeal

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A sobering report to governors about the potential consequences of repealing the Obama-era health care law warns that federal spending cuts probably would create funding gaps for states and threaten many people with the loss of insurance coverage. The Affordable Care Act has two main components for expanding coverage: subsidized private health insurance available in all 50 states, and an optional Medicaid expansion that has been accepted by 31 states and the District of Columbia.

