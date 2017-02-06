Radio 4's Steve Hewlett weds partner an hour after devastating cancer news
A BBC presenter battling cancer has married his partner in hospital after being told he may only have weeks to live. Steve Hewlett, who is in his late 50s, said he was wedded in his hospital room "in an hour" after being told his treatment for cancer of the oesophagus could not continue.
