Price nears Senate confirmation as Trump health secretary
Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push another of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees through the Senate, the man who will help lead the GOP drive to erase and replace the health care law. The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Trump's choice for health secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking with kids in cars soon to be illegal in... (May '16)
|1 hr
|kirton
|41
|I am too scared to shower? (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|kirton
|5
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|kirton
|5
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|2 hr
|Observer 2
|3
|Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|64
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|7 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|8
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|AKEELAH
|7,116
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC