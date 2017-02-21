Pre-existing conditions complicate he...

Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement

16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

As Republicans try to unite around a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, one of the most popular parts of the law will be among the most difficult to replace: the guarantee of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The challenge of providing insurance for Americans who have no other alternative has some congressional Republicans considering whether to ask the states to reboot high-risk pools, an option with a rocky history.

Chicago, IL

