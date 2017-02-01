Pittsburgh water problem closes schoo...

Pittsburgh water problem closes schools, affects 100,000

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A water treatment problem in Pittsburgh has led to the closure of nearly two dozen schools and a boil-water order for 100,000 customers. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says the water doesn't have enough chlorine.

