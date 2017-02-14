Pick for Medicare post faces question...

Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

President Donald Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice-President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements - including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties. A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett Packard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former heroin addict shares message of hope wit... 1 hr anicol2k17 3
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 1 hr Wondering 12
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 3 hr Raj 65
News Bedwetting basics 5 hr sissyprissybaby 54
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 8 hr Imprtnrd 11
Worried I pschologically shut down in front of ... 13 hr danny1989 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 19 hr Pessimistic1 252
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 23 hr Lulbabe 7,123
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 12 kirton 146
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC