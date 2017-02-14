Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts
President Donald Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice-President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements - including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties. A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett Packard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former heroin addict shares message of hope wit...
|1 hr
|anicol2k17
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|1 hr
|Wondering
|12
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Raj
|65
|Bedwetting basics
|5 hr
|sissyprissybaby
|54
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|8 hr
|Imprtnrd
|11
|Worried I pschologically shut down in front of ...
|13 hr
|danny1989
|1
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Pessimistic1
|252
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|Lulbabe
|7,123
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC