People should call for an ambulance if they see a symptom of stroke
Health experts have warned that people "aren't taking the right action at the right time" if they see someone with symptoms of a stroke. Research from 2015 shows that almost a quarter of people mistakenly believe that you have to wait for two stroke symptoms before calling 999.
