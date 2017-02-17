Penn State students raise $10 million...

Penn State students raise $10 million-plus in dance marathon

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Hundreds of hardy Penn State students raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon. The $10,045,478.44 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy.

