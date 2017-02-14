Parliamentarians say that 2.5 million...

Parliamentarians say that 2.5 million children in Britain have alcoholic parents

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Britain is facing a "secret scandal" over failings in the care of the country's 2.5 million children of alcoholic parents, a group of MPs and peers have warned. The all-parliamentary group, supported by the Archbishop of Canterbury, said their research uncovered a "shocking picture of support for children of alcoholics", including an apparent absence of strategies to deal with the issue and a dearth of funding in many areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 6 min Mitts Gold Plated... 13
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 53 min Chloe 7,124
News Pick for Medicare post faces questions on India... 1 hr RustyS 1
News Merck halts late-stage trial of promising Alzhe... 1 hr Pharmafia 1
school medical [u.s.a] 2 hr kirton 1
A replacement for Blonaserin 4 hr corta 1
News Former heroin addict shares message of hope wit... 6 hr anicol2k17 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 12 kirton 146
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,894,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC