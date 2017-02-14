Parliamentarians say that 2.5 million children in Britain have alcoholic parents

Britain is facing a "secret scandal" over failings in the care of the country's 2.5 million children of alcoholic parents, a group of MPs and peers have warned. The all-parliamentary group, supported by the Archbishop of Canterbury, said their research uncovered a "shocking picture of support for children of alcoholics", including an apparent absence of strategies to deal with the issue and a dearth of funding in many areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.