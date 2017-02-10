Parkinson's patients fight disease with boxing
Jim Duelley fires off two left punches, a right punch, then a left hook into boxing trainer Byron Higinbotham's punch mitts. After practicing the four-part combination, the former firefighter moves to other stations at Higs Gym in Central Point, pounding a heavy bag, working the speed bag and perfecting other two- to seven-punch combinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|13 min
|Terry
|4,735
|A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare
|27 min
|Sandra
|22
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Rep. Price as hea...
|1 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|15
|Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv...
|2 hr
|community organizer
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|kirton
|146
|Talk looks at history of autism
|5 hr
|Bill
|4
|Bedwetting basics
|7 hr
|kirton
|41
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Feb 9
|Lopez1109
|7,118
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC