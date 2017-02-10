Parkinson's patients fight disease wi...

Parkinson's patients fight disease with boxing

Read more: The Miami Herald

Jim Duelley fires off two left punches, a right punch, then a left hook into boxing trainer Byron Higinbotham's punch mitts. After practicing the four-part combination, the former firefighter moves to other stations at Higs Gym in Central Point, pounding a heavy bag, working the speed bag and perfecting other two- to seven-punch combinations.

