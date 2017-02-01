Online ads for foods and drinks aimed at kids should be nixed: Heart and Stroke

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is calling on the federal government to restrict online marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages aimed at children and teens, saying that high-volume promotional tactics are setting up young people for obesity and lifelong health problems. The foundation is calling for the elimination of marketing of all food and beverage products to children and youth under age 17. A study commissioned by the foundation determined that collectively children are exposed to 25 million food and beverage ads a year on their top 10 favourite websites, and more than 90 per cent of products viewed by both kids and teens online are for products considered unhealthy because of high concentrations of sugar, fat or sodium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.