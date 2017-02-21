One of Obamacare's biggest programs has overwhelming support - and it's about to leave the GOP in a bind President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have put the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare, on the verge of repeal, but one of the law's biggest programs has continued to gain overwhelming support. Kaiser Family Foundation , a nonpartisan health policy organization, found that a significant majority of Americans support the new Medicaid program expanded by the ACA.

