Obamacare's fake 'death panels' are back
A Republican Party chairman in Florida's Pasco County was met with jeers last week when he brought up death panels at a town hall. "There is a provision in [Obamacare] that anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel," Bill Akins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|8 min
|Who cares
|39
|Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv...
|43 min
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|45 min
|Imprtnrd
|7
|Bedwetting basics
|2 hr
|kirton
|51
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|mikebank
|5
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|3 hr
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|Postive
|7,122
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC