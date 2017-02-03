'Obamacare' sign-ups show slippage in Trump era
WASHINGTON - Facing higher premiums, less choice and a last-minute advertising pullback, fewer people signed up for coverage this year through HealthCare.gov, according to data from a preliminary government report Friday.
