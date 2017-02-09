Number of flu deaths in Oklahoma more than doubles to 23
The number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma for the current flu season has more than doubled to 23. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the number of deaths rose from 11 to 23 during the reporting week that ended Tuesday. Seven of the latest deaths were in the 65-years-old or older age group, three were 50 to 64 and two were between the ages of 18 and 49. Thirteen flu deaths occurred in the state during last year's season, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.
