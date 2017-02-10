NSPCC sees 'troubling' rise South Eas...

NSPCC sees 'troubling' rise South East drink and drugs calls

16 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

The NSPCC's Helpline received more than 3,000 calls from people reporting drug and alcohol use around children in the South East over the last three years. The charity, which is considered one of the UK's leading child protection charities, says it received 1,066 calls on the issues from the region this year, with 970 considered so serious that outside agency were alerted.

Chicago, IL

