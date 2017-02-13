Northam blasts Republicans over IUD funding
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is blasting Republicans for stripping money out of the state budget aimed at helping low-income women obtain intrauterine devices for birth control. Northam and fellow Democrats spoke at a Monday news conference in support of a federal pilot program that provides long-lasting contraceptives.
