NHS in England 'performing at worst ever level on several targets'

The figures reportedly suggest a record high for people waiting more than 12 hours for a bed after being seen in A&E The NHS in England is performing at its worst ever level against a raft of targets, including A&E, cancer and people forced to wait on trolleys. The number of people waiting more than two months to start cancer treatment after an urgent referral was 25,157 in 2016 - the highest on record and up on the 23,760 recorded in 2015 and 13,191 in 2010.

