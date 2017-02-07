NFL concussion hearing Wednesday to b...

NFL concussion hearing Wednesday to be aired live online

19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A federal judge in Philadelphia will live-stream a hearing Wednesday in the NFL concussion case so retired players can learn what's ahead as the estimated $1 billion settlement rolls out this year. The NFL this week is moving the first $65 million in payments into trust funds that cover injury claims, baseline testing and education.

