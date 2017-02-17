New York attorney general bids to become Trump's No. 1 enemy
New York's attorney general was a target of Trump's Twitter feed years before the president's assaults on "Little Marco" Rubio or "Lyin' Ted" Cruz. He was once depicted as a deranged Clockwork Orange character on the cover of a newspaper owned by Trump's son-in-law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans tout healthcare plan, Democra...
|27 min
|inbred Genius
|5
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Waco1910
|26
|Islamic leaders ask for student concessions dur...
|1 hr
|islam _ enemy num...
|1
|Males With One Testicle (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|TOm
|5
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|126
|House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call...
|6 hr
|Pessimistic1
|1
|Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smoking in to...
|8 hr
|Say What
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|BBAR
|7,133
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 17
|Healthy 555 Eddie
|147
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC