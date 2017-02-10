New agreement sees GP surgeries unite to combat NHS pressures
This new way of working was agreed by the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group , which oversees GPs in Adur, Arun, Bognor Regis, Chanctonbury, Chichester and Worthing. We are responding to the pressures our GPs are facing by encouraging practices to work together with each other, with community services and with our hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|41 min
|ThomasA
|20
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Rep. Price as hea...
|47 min
|Retribution
|12
|Few poor or minority patients in New York City'...
|1 hr
|lol
|1
|Bedwetting basics
|1 hr
|Wet_Jenny
|28
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Undocumented Immigrants Often Face Tough Health...
|6 hr
|Truth
|23
|A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare
|8 hr
|USA
|15
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|Tori
|145
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Lopez1109
|7,118
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC