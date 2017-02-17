Mumps case confirmed in northern Idaho
Health officials in northern Idaho have confirmed one case of mumps, and school districts in the area are preparing for a possible outbreak of the disease. The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Saturday that the Panhandle Health District says a person over 50 in Kootenai County has contracted the mumps but is no longer contagious.
