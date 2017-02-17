More than 400,000 enrolled in Louisia...

More than 400,000 enrolled in Louisiana's Medicaid expansion

Louisiana's Medicaid expansion has reached a new milestone, with more than 400,000 people enrolled for health services through the government-financed program started in July. The Department of Health announced the latest figures Thursday, saying the program is driving down Louisiana's uninsured rate.

