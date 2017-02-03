Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well'...

Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle

Michael Buble says his 3-year-old son Noah "has been progressing well during his treatment" for cancer. The Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, say in a statement Friday that "doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."

