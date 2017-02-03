Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle
Michael Buble says his 3-year-old son Noah "has been progressing well during his treatment" for cancer. The Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, say in a statement Friday that "doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Any
|248
|AMA Classifies "Trump Depression Disorder" as a...
|4 hr
|woz75
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Iyah
|7,107
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|5 hr
|Anastasia_D
|4,734
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Jhon
|167
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|6 hr
|Bojack the beastm...
|7
|Cuomo offers to help Iranian infant who can't g...
|7 hr
|Mikey
|9
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|kirton
|142
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC