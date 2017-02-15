Merck halts late-stage trial of promising Alzheimera s drug
There are 1 comment on the WPMT-TV York story from 17 hrs ago, titled Merck halts late-stage trial of promising Alzheimera s drug. In it, WPMT-TV York reports that:
Drug company Merck said Tuesday it's halting the late-stage trial of its promising Alzheimer's drug verubecestat, after an independent study found that it had "virtually no chance" of working. It comes just three months after Eli Lilly announced that it was ending the clinical trial of its Alzheimer's drug solanezumab, after patients taking it demonstrated no signs of improvement compared to those taking a placebo.
#1 9 hrs ago
Sounds like MERCK alright. Hey read this instead
www.nature.com/articles/srep41802#abstract New research showing gut flora is involved in Alzheimers
