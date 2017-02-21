Men who sup more than seven pints of ...

Men who sup more than seven pints of beer a week for several years 'raise heart disease risk'

Men who drink more than a pint of beer a day over several years may increase their risk of heart disease by prematurely ageing their arteries, new research suggests. The study shows that drinking too much alcohol can affect the elasticity of the arterial walls and prematurely age the arteries, interfering with blood flow.

Chicago, IL

