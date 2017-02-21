McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting abortion clinics' funding
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, speaks before vetoing House Bill 2264, which would restrict state and federal funding for women's health providers like Planned Parenthood, as , from left, first lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|20 min
|Tweettiiee
|7,136
|Medication For Erectile Dysfunction: How Much I... (Jan '11)
|41 min
|greenhealth
|24
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Say What
|28
|Anti aging face serum from magic potions beauty...
|8 hr
|Vanessa
|1
|Best Whitening Toner For Face
|9 hr
|Bernadette
|1
|Most Effective Skin Whitening soap can be purch...
|9 hr
|Samuel
|1
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|9 hr
|Fed up
|14
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Tue
|Allemanmom
|263
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Sandra
|148
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC