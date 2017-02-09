Malaria parasite may trigger human od...

Malaria parasite may trigger human odor to lure mosquitoes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Mosquitoes prefer biting people already sickened by malaria, apparently attracted by some kind of odor. Now, Swedish researchers say they've identified a substance pumped out by malaria parasites that triggers that smell, noticeable only to mosquitoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr Lopez1109 7,118
News Monitoring prescriptions 4 hr Greg 10
News Smoking with kids in cars soon to be illegal in... (May '16) 6 hr kirton 43
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... 7 hr St Nick 3
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 7 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 9
I am too scared to shower? (Oct '12) 9 hr kirton 5
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) 9 hr kirton 5
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC