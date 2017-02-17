Losing weight may cut endometrial cancer risk
A new study suggests that, if you're an older woman, shedding excess pounds may reduce your risk of developing endometrial cancer. Indiana University researchers followed postmenopausal women for 11 years and found those who gained weight during the study saw an eight to 23 percent increased risk of endometrial cancer.
