Lawmakers takes aim at coupons that lower patientsa prescription copayments

Patient advocates are calling for the FDA to stop drug companies from issuing discount coupons for prescription drugs. They claim that coupons, rebates , trial offers and “buy six refills, get the seventh free!” ads interfere with doctor-patient relationships, deceive patients into using costlier drugs instead of generics and downplay the risks and side effects of the medications being promoted.

