Lawmakers takes aim at coupons that lower patientsa prescription copayments
Patient advocates are calling for the FDA to stop drug companies from issuing discount coupons for prescription drugs. They claim that coupons, rebates , trial offers and “buy six refills, get the seventh free!” ads interfere with doctor-patient relationships, deceive patients into using costlier drugs instead of generics and downplay the risks and side effects of the medications being promoted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|school nurse
|3 hr
|Kaylee410
|3
|Eating more fruits, vegetables boosts psycholog...
|4 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Bedwetting basics
|10 hr
|kirton
|32
|bottom
|12 hr
|kirton
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Rep. Price as hea...
|14 hr
|Babydoll
|13
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Tori
|145
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Lopez1109
|7,118
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC