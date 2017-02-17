Kaikoura earthquake mental health pac...

Kaikoura earthquake mental health package $8m less than requested by DHB

Underfunding of mental health services will result in long waiting times and a spike in suicides and attempted suicides, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald said. The government's $3.7m Kaikoura earthquake relief package was a fraction of the support requested by Canterbury health authorities and mental health advocates say people will suffer as a result.

