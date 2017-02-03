Judge rules for baby vaccination to a...

Judge rules for baby vaccination to avoid meningitis despite mother's opposition

A High Court judge ruled that a seven-month-old boy should be vaccinated against infections which can lead to meningitis A baby should be vaccinated against infections which can lead to meningitis despite his mother's opposition, a High Court judge has ruled. The seven-month-old boy's mother said the Haemophilus Influenza Type b vaccine and the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine could cause adverse reactions.

