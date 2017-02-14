Insurance merger shot down

Insurance merger shot down

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Aetna and Humana called off a $34 billion proposal to combine the two major health insurers after a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns, shot down the deal. The announcement Tuesday comes several days after another federal judge rejected a tie-up between two other massive insurers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 52 min Lulbabe 7,123
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed 57 min bluebell 1
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 1 hr 5PiC3R 8
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 2 hr Who cares 39
News Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 7
News Bedwetting basics 4 hr kirton 51
News Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15) 5 hr mikebank 5
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun kirton 146
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC