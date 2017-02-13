Inspired by grandfather's death, student raises money for cancer research
A middle school student in Luray, Virginia is working to help those battling cancer by raising money for lung cancer research. Sydney Cave, an 8th grader, is raising the money for a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project.
