Indiana Senate panel OKs schools storing overdose antidote

Indiana schools could store and administer lifesaving drugs to treat heroin overdoses and asthma attacks under a measure that a state Senate committee unanimously approved Wednesday. The bill would allow schools or school corporations to fill prescriptions to then keep a supply of naloxone and albuterol, an asthma treatment, in their buildings for use in emergency situations.

