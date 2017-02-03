Indiana seeks to continue Medicaid expansion program
Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested the renewal of a federal waiver that allows Indiana's Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0 to serve hundreds of thousands of low-income Hoosiers. The request begins an eight-month process with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that is expected to go smoothly under President Donald Trump's administration.
