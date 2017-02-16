Indian restaurant closed after health inspectors find kitchen cockroach infestation
Diners were asked to leave their half-eaten meals when health inspectors found cockroaches throughout the kitchen of a popular restaurant. Sand's of Glenfield , an Indian restaurant in Station Road, was shut on the spot when the inspectors made the discovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Leicestershire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Queeni0425
|7,129
|Sheriff blames alcohol for woes (May '06)
|7 hr
|Missy
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|8 hr
|X Man
|14
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|12 hr
|chaswick
|261
|massage in al khobar area
|13 hr
|Joy
|3
|Ontario children and youth with ADHD often pres...
|17 hr
|Humanspirit
|3
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC