Increasing kidney failures lead to up...

Increasing kidney failures lead to upsurge in dialysis centers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

LOMA LINDA >> Included in the debilitating and often deadly side effects of untreated diabetes is the costly, life-shortening condition called end-stage kidney disease. Patients whose kidneys have lost a little more than 90 percent of their function generally require the use of a dialysis machine clean their blood of waste materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08) 3 hr Nha Trang Vietnam 5
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 5 hr Believer 382
News Bedwetting basics 5 hr Stevewet 26
News Holiday hell: mosquito bites made my breast rot (Jun '13) 6 hr Boobian Phartologer 29
Massage in Al khobar and Dammam (Dec '14) 9 hr Ahmed 5
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 11 hr A Scientist 645
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 18 hr A Hillary Deport... 115
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat jessica19 7,109
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sat kirton 144
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC