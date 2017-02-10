In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 photo, diabetes educator Kimberly P. Miller, BSN, RN, CDE, holds a Medtronic Minimed diabetes insulin pump in her office at CHI Memorial, in Chattanooga, Tenn. less In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 photo, diabetes educator Kimberly P. Miller, BSN, RN, CDE, holds a Medtronic Minimed diabetes insulin pump in her office at CHI Memorial, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.