I have formed a relationship with my ...

I have formed a relationship with my terminal cancer, says actress Leah Bracknell

Read more: Evening Times

Former Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell says she has a positive outlook on life and is not fearful despite being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and that she has formed a "relationship" with her cancer to try to understand it. She also said she does not want medical professionals to "guesstimate" her life expectancy based on the statistics surrounding the disease.

Chicago, IL

