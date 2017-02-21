I have formed a relationship with my terminal cancer, says actress Leah Bracknell
Former Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell says she has a positive outlook on life and is not fearful despite being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and that she has formed a "relationship" with her cancer to try to understand it. She also said she does not want medical professionals to "guesstimate" her life expectancy based on the statistics surrounding the disease.
